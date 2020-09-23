MLK Center to host census event

Anyone who completes the census will get a $5 gift card.

The city of Rock Island says it could lose millions of dollars in federal funds if people don't fill out the census.

The census comes to an end on September 30. Officials say between 14-16,000 people still haven't been counted.

On Friday, the city is hosting a census fill-out event at the Martin Luther King Center from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The city says this last week is critical to get everybody counted.

"So we've got 20-plus million dollars on the table that we could lose in federal funding. Those are funds that go toward a whole bunch of different important housing rehab programs, community improvement programs. It's important to every single citizen that we don't lose these funds"