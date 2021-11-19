Stop by the MLK Center this weekend for a free Thanksgiving meal

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is handing out to-go Thanksgiving meals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 630 9th St. in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is holding its 32nd annual Thanksgiving dinner this weekend. The curbside pickup began Friday, Nov. 19 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 21.

The free boxed Thanksgiving meals feature turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert.

The goal is to give away 5,000 free meals this year, compared to 3,000 in 2020 and 2,000 in 2019.

Even though, dine in services are closed this year, Executive Director Jerry Jones said it's still all about getting to help the community and provide that human connection and interaction.

"In any given time, during the holiday season, it's really difficult to be isolated from one another," Jones said. "So our whole value around this is fellowship, let's be together. During COVID, you know, that's been incredibly exacerbated. So while we do wait outside, nonetheless, these folks know that we have a community that cares for them. That's why it's important."