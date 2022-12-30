Missouri man sentenced for 2021 Roseville bank robbery

Brian Cook of Vandalia, Missouri, was sentenced in a Rock Island court for the July 31, 2021, robbery of Citizens National Bank on Roseville's South Main Street.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editors Note: The above video was published on Aug. 1, 2021, and features the original story of the robbery.

A Missouri man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2021 robbery of a Roseville bank, according to a news release.

59-year-old Brian Cook of Vandalia, Missouri, was sentenced on Dec. 21 in a Rock Island court for the July 31, 2021, robbery of Citizens National Bank on South Main Street in Roseville.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois presented evidence that Cook used what appeared to be a firearm to force bank employees to comply with his demands before stealing $193,000 from the bank vault.

Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow stated that through his actions, Cook broke the trust that exists between a small-town bank and the community.

Darrow cited evidence which indicated Cook had researched the bank and the surrounding area prior to the robbery.

Cook was indicted in May 2022 and pleaded guilty in August 2022. He has been in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since May 2022.

The statutory penalties for bank robbery are up to twenty years imprisonment, not more than $250,000 fine, and not more than three years of supervised release.