Crews worked to groom the grounds and get planting started before the fair returns on August 3, 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With fewer than 90 days until the Mississippi Valley Fair returns, Shawn Loter and his team are getting ready for the first fair there since 2019.

"When you can’t have it, it’s a real downer, so this year just being able to have I mean it puts a lot of joy in my life and everyone else that works hard here at the fairgrounds," said fairgrounds general manager Shawn Loter.

Crews are grooming the grounds and getting planting started.

Loter hopes this year's event will look like the fair in 2019, before the pandemic, and he wants to see a record turnout, he said.

"I've been talking to a lot of the fairs from like Florida that's opened up already and they've had record years," Loter said.

Headlining the first night at the grandstand on August 3 is Jason Aldean. The remaining schedule for the week can be found on the fairgrounds' website.

Masks are recommended, but will not be required at the fair, Loter said. Signs around the fairgrounds encourage social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will also be made available throughout the grounds, Loter said.

"As of right now, we plan on being wide open," Loter said.

Fair-goers will also notice a new entrance off Locust Street.

"It'll also be the entrance for the pits for the races and any event we put on the grandstand," Loter said.

That entrance is still being built, should be finished within one week and will mimic the gates just down the street.

"The fair's back," Loter said. "We're all super excited here."

Crews are adding the finishing touches for the fair Shawn Loter has been waiting for.