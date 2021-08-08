Mississippi Valley Fair returns with record turn out

The Quad City staple returns after year long break to the fairgrounds in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The celebration resumed for the return of The Mississippi Valley Fair

"It’s been great the weather’s been gorgeous, and just the people coming through the gates with a huge smile on their face ready for the fair," General Manger, Shawn Loter said.

For people like Loter, this was more than just an events return.

"I worked here most of my life so yeah, it's definitely my home."

Loter has been general manager for the last five years, but has been involved with the fair for the last 32.

"I started when I was 13 and when I graduated high school in 1993 I started full time. I parked cars for races on Friday nights and then come in on the weekends and clean up buildings after weddings and such. Then, during the summertime I would work all summer."

Much like Loter, the Community was eager to return.

"I extremely missed it because none of the little kids could go on any of the occasions due to the pandemic. It destroyed everyone’s lives. I'm just glad to be out," one attendee said.

The fair broke record numbers back in 2019 with its turnout.

This year's number blew that record away.