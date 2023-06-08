Honoring veterans as the Mississippi Valley Fair wraps up

On the fair's last day, an afternoon parade traveled through the fairgrounds, giving those young and old a chance to say thanks to our heroes.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Before the Mississippi Valley Fair wraps up for the year, people got a chance to say thanks to our heroes.

On Aug. 6 at noon, a parade honoring veterans traveled through the fairgrounds. Families got to see floats, motorcycles and various military and veterans groups.

For Polly Graham, who leads the American Legion Post 711 out of Blue Grass, Iowa, it's the end of yet another fair. "We all know that freedom does not come free," she said.

Her post comes to the fair each year to give thanks. "We are always in service of those who are deployed right now around the world, and working to make our freedom happen today in the U.S.," she said.

The parade was a welcome sight for fairgoers like Fred Ricketts, who has family and friends who have served. "I appreciate every one of our veterans and the time they gave for our country, away from their families," he said. "So much appreciated."

For Ricketts, his favorite part of the fair has been seeing kids having fun. "The children are the heart of the fair," Ricketts said.

One organization in the parade was the nonprofit group Kids for Vets, which supports veterans by raising money from lemonade stands. "It's worth helping our older veterans because they served us," 10-year-old Lucas said. "We're trying to help our veterans, but also trying to learn life skills."

Lucas and his friends said the hard work pays off through the chance to meet their heroes and learn from them.

"We have the opportunity to see veterans and see what they've been through," he said.