19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.

When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man who had suffered life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital before being airlifted to another facility by Medforce.

Police did not name or describe a suspect.