I-74 Bridge issues safety reminders for boaters near construction site

The I-74 bridge crew released some safety tips for boaters around the same time they caught one driver speeding through the area.
Officials say that many of the behaviors exhibited by this boater represent a danger to both them and workers that may be currently on duty.
The bridge says that boaters should be avoiding the construction zone when possible, watch out for overhead work, stay easily visible to larger boats, give barges more time and room to stop, and minimize wake in no-wake zones by slowing down.