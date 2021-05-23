Mississippi Mist splash pad reopens on Muscatine Riverfront

The Mississippi Mist will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is welcoming back the riverboat smokestack-themed jets splashpad along the Mississippi River.

The city says, "The Mississippi Mist will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The splash pad is not attended by a lifeguard and children must be accompanied by adults.".