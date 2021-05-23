Mississippi Mist splash pad reopens on Muscatine Riverfront

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is welcoming back the riverboat smokestack-themed jets splashpad along the Mississippi River.
The city says, "The Mississippi Mist will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The splash pad is not attended by a lifeguard and children must be accompanied by adults.".
The city reminds the community that anyone who is unvaccinated is encouraged to wear facing covering while outside of the water when unable to social distance. Face coverings are not recommended to be worn while using the splash pad.