Missing teen last seen in Iowa found safe, FBI says

Addison Windbigler was missing for more than two months.
OMAHA, Neb. — A missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Keokuk has been found in Minneapolis, according to the FBI.

The Illinois girl was found uninjured more than two months after she was last seen on Dec. 14, 2021.

The FBI said Addison Windbigler had traveled to Keokuk with a family member the day before.

This is an ongoing investigation, so no further information can be released at this time, according to the FBI.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

