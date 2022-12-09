Investigators continue search for missing QC man in Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park

Investigators are continuing the push to find a missing Quad City native at the national park in Utah where he was last seen.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — In Utah, authorities are continuing to search for a missing Quad City native.

William "Bill" Thorpe was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, getting off a park shuttle at Bryce Canyon National Park at around 3 p.m. before he vanished, officials said.

Thorpe grew up in the Quad Cities and worked at John Deere for 30 years. His son, Scott Thorpe emphasizes how great of a man his father is.

"Honest as a day is long.. and no matter how hard I try, I won't be half the man he is," Scott said.

The son reaches out to the Garfield Sheriff's Department regularly for any updates on the search. Investigators are using rescue dogs, helicopters, and drones in their efforts.

The family is making it a priority to never lose hope.

"I think I said it before that we're hoping that somewhere... someone has picked him up and he's recovering and just haven't found where he's at... we're also realistic and we know he would want us to force forward," Scott said.

If you have any information related to Bill Thorpe's disappearance, contact local law enforcement, as well as the Garfield Sheriff's Department by calling 435-676-2678.

More From News 8