Rock Island County police searching for man reported missing in Port Byron Tuesday

Steven R. Mudd, 60, was last seen on Aug. 23 at his Port Byron home. His vehicle was found at a nearby park.

PORT BYRON, Ill. — Rock Island County authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing out of Port Byron Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:46 p.m. on Aug. 23, authorities received a call reporting 60-year-old Steven R. Mudd missing out of Port Byron.

The report says he was last seen leaving his Port Byron home at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday. His car was later found at a nearby park.

Mudd is described as a white man with very short gray hair and blue eyes, standing 5'10'' tall and weighing about 163 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mudd or his location is asked to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office at 309-794-9111.