Missing Galena woman found dead in Missouri

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Illinois — A Galena woman who was reported missing a week ago was found dead in the Mississippi River in Missouri.

The body of Laura Kowal, 57, was recovered from the Mississippi River on Aug. 9 near Canton, Missouri. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office was notified Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a statement from the department Friday morning.

The body was identified using dental records.

The incident is still under investigation.