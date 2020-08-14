Missing Galena woman found dead in Missouri

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Illinois — A Galena woman who was reported missing a week ago was found dead in the Mississippi River in Missouri.
The body of Laura Kowal, 57, was recovered from the Mississippi River on Aug. 9 near Canton, Missouri. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office was notified Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a statement from the department Friday morning.
The body was identified using dental records.
The incident is still under investigation.
Those with any information about this incident are asked to contact the sheriff's office at (815) 777-2141.