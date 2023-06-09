Man dies in police custody after arrest for attempted burglary in East Moline

Early Wednesday morning, East Moline police made an arrest after an alleged burglary, after which the suspect died in custody.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Update:

The suspect has been identified as a 62-year-old white male of Silvis, according to Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson. The man's name remains unreleased as family notification is still ongoing.

Gustafson reports that an autopsy was performed Wednesday in Rockford. The preliminary autopsy results show "significant cardiac issues." Gustafson said there is no evidence of trauma or foul play identified.

The case remains open as it is being investigated by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.

Original story:

A man has died while in police custody after being apprehended for a burglary in East Moline, according to the city's police department.

Early in the morning on Sept. 6, the department received a complaint about a suspect in the process of burglarizing a house in the 400 block of 17th Ave.

After surveying the residence, police noticed a man on a bicycle matching the description of the suspect near 17th Avenue and Sixth Street. A short pursuit occurred and one officer apprehended the suspect near Fifth Street and 15th Avenue.

The male suspect became unresponsive after being caught and later died in the hospital. According to the release, officers provided medical attention and requested an ambulance.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and additional information will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.

The case has been turned over to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force. According to a release from the task force, no East Moline police officer is participating in the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal who will review the case.

Police officers in East Moline do have body cameras as well.

"This process does take time to complete and we will update the public on the status of the investigation as it moves along," the release from the task force states. "It is extremely important that the public allow investigators time to gather information in order to answer questions and determine all the facts."

The ITF is asking that anyone with information on the incident reach out to them as they conduct the investigation. The task force can be reached at 309-752-4915 ex. 4935.



