Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, police say; family to hold press conference on Saturday

Jordan was reported missing after she was last seen Saturday, May 6, in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue.

CLEVELAND — Nearly a week after she went missing, police tell 3News that Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan has been found alive.

Cleveland police say Jordan was located around 11 p.m. Thursday night in the 16600 block of Euclid Avenue. Police also say she was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for medical treatment, but did not elaborate.

"Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," according to an email from Cleveland police.

A clerk at the Open Pantry store on Euclid Avenue told 3News' Austin Love that Jordan came and asked to use the phone.

BREAKING: Lachelle Jordan, the missing EMT worker, has been found safe. She came to this convenient store on the city’s east side to use their phone and call for help. Details this morning on @wkyc pic.twitter.com/NuUOkxXKX4 — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) May 12, 2023

Surveillance video from Open Pantry shows Jordan limp into the convenient store around 10:35 pm Thursday. She appears to be barefoot and wearing a torn shirt.

"She was kind of scared and she was crying, 'Help please!'" said Mahir Alshawash, the store owner. Alshawash said one of his employees grabbed her some water, a new shirt and a phone.



"I don't want people getting hurt or kidnapped like that," he added. "It feels bad, but what can you do, you know? That's the world."

Lachelle Jordan has been #found after she was missing for nearly a week. Surveillance video shows her limp inside a convenience store barefoot at around 10:35 last night. The shop owner told me she said she had been kidnapped. @wkyc @ClevelandPolice pic.twitter.com/47VK8aHBKn — Matt Rascon (@MattRasconNews) May 12, 2023

A 911 call from someone else paints a grim picture of what Jordan may have gone through.



"You'll never believe this — we just got a call from Lachelle Jordan," the caller tells the dispatcher. "She said she just ran away from the people that kidnapped her. She said she got away from the people that kidnapped her and they tried to burn her alive."

According to surveillance…she walked in around 10:35pm. An employee got her a shirt and some water and helped her called 911. Police & medics arrived about 10 minutes later. Less than 5 min later they wheeled her out on a stretcher. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/rUYi2VBzlY — Matt Rascon (@MattRasconNews) May 12, 2023

The Jordan family released a statement late Friday afternoon, announcing that there will be a press conference sometime on Saturday, May 13. A time and location has yet to be determined.

"If you are receiving this message it is because the family of Lachelle Jordan has seen how your assistance has been an integral part of the family efforts to return Lachelle home safely.

"Out of gratitude and respect, for you and your schedules, and because all family have not yet personally seen Lachelle, we wish to inform you that, the Family Press Conference will take place tomorrow, Saturday May 13, 2023. We will inform you as soon as we confirm the time."

This all comes days after the 30-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend when she was last seen in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Police say she had gone outside "to get something from her car that was parked on the street." Then she disappeared.

3News previously reported that Jordan was set to make a courtroom appearance in connection with a rape case earlier this week on Monday involving a former co-worker.

Before she was found, Jordan's father spoke with 3News about the situation as he made a plea for his daughter's safe return.

"For Lachelle to go missing, that is unusual, and we're going to find her. That's what we're going to do," he said. "As a father, I want to say if you have my daughter, give her back to me. That's all I want."

Crime Stoppers had also announced a $5,000 reward on Wednesday for information in this case "in the event it is determined this involves criminal activity."

