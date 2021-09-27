Million Fathers March returns to Rock Island Academy

The seventh annual event featuring male role models returns to the school.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Academy hosted its seventh annual Million Fathers March -- which is an adaptation of the Million Man March which started in Washington D.C back in 1995.

The school's event aimed to bring students and their male role models together.

The event was meant to demonstrate just how many male role models students have. But, the role models weren't just fathers. Role models who attended the event ranged from fathers, grandfathers, uncles, police officers, and faculty.

"If I was a child I would feel proud to have my dad standing encouraging other kids to come to school and cheering them on," Organizer, Amber Grant said. "That's how I think that these kids feel, they see a lot of their grandparents coming and even our [staff] grandparents, we have several teachers that invite their families to come and join."

This year's event had a few adjustments. In years prior, the march normally allowed visitors to line the halls and give high fives. This year, all attendees lined up outside and were encouraged to give elbow bumps.

The school says they started the event to get more men involved in their children's academic life.