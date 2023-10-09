Resources for veterans available at Rock Island Arsenal military retiree appreciation event

The event is designed to supply military retirees with the most up-to-date information on services available for veterans.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal is hosting a program to share resources with military retirees at the annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day event on Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to a release from the Garrison Public Affairs Office, the day will start with a no-fee registration period from 7:30 to 8 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 8. The event will be held in Heritage Hall, Building 60, on the island, with signs leading to the venue.

Military retirees from throughout the greater Quad Cities area of all service branches are welcome to attend, along with family members.

The following organizations are planning to be in attendance:

Rock Island Commissary

Rock Island Exchange

Tricare

Rock Island National Cemetery

RIA Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR)

Iowa City VA Health Care System

A legislative update from the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)

Social Security Office

Fort McCoy Retirement Services Office

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities

Rock Island Arsenal Museum

Veterans Administration

Delta Dental

Army Transition Assistance Program

Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)

Information on legal assistance and medical benefits

This year's keynote speaker is Lila Quintiliani, program director of Financial & Benefits Education/Counseling, MOAA. Light refreshments will be provided by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 26 of Davenport.