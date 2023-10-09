Resources for veterans available at Rock Island Arsenal military retiree appreciation event

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal is hosting a program to share resources with military retirees at the annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day event on Saturday, Oct. 14.
According to a release from the Garrison Public Affairs Office, the day will start with a no-fee registration period from 7:30 to 8 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 8. The event will be held in Heritage Hall, Building 60, on the island, with signs leading to the venue.
Military retirees from throughout the greater Quad Cities area of all service branches are welcome to attend, along with family members.
The following organizations are planning to be in attendance:
- Rock Island Commissary
- Rock Island Exchange
- Tricare
- Rock Island National Cemetery
- RIA Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR)
- Iowa City VA Health Care System
- A legislative update from the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)
- Social Security Office
- Fort McCoy Retirement Services Office
- Honor Flight of the Quad Cities
- Rock Island Arsenal Museum
- Veterans Administration
- Delta Dental
- Army Transition Assistance Program
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Information on legal assistance and medical benefits
This year's keynote speaker is Lila Quintiliani, program director of Financial & Benefits Education/Counseling, MOAA. Light refreshments will be provided by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 26 of Davenport.
