Agency on Aging: Resources available for people taking care of loved ones

BETTENDORF, Iowa — There are resources available to caregivers in the Quad Cities, and one local organization is helping connect people with them.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging partnered with Alternatives for the Older Adult and the Quad Cities Alzheimer's Association to host a drive-thru event on Saturday, June 26.
Caregivers were able to drive through Bettendorf and Moline Unity Point Clinic locations to pick up a bag of resources from about 40 local service providers.
"One in four Americans is actually a caregiver in some capacity for a loved one," said Marketing Coordinator Mike Mathews, "A lot of times they don't know these services are available, so it's important for us to get out this information so they know that they're not alone and that there are resources out there that can help them take care of their loved ones."
The organization was supposed to have an in-person conference last year, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
They plan to host another one in November.