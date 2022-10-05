Crews respond to house engulfed in flames Tuesday night in Milan

Multiple agencies were at the scene when News 8 arrived at the property along the 2600 block of 78th Ave.

MILAN, Illinois — First responders are working to put out a fire along the 2600 block of 78th Avenue in Milan Tuesday night.

News 8 witnessed several agencies responding to a home that appeared to be engulfed in flames at about 9:15 p.m., including the Coal Valley Fire Department, Blackhawk Fire Protection District, Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois, Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, Rock Island Arsenal and Coyne Center Fire Department.

News 8 spoke with the owner of the house, who said his neighbor had reported smelling gas in the area during the day. The owner said he doesn't have a sense of smell due to cancer treatments, so when he got home he lit a candle which sparked the fire.

The owner said he made it out OK with his dog, however, his pet bird did not make it out of the house. He told News 8 that he will be staying with a friend Tuesday night.

The home is across from the John Deere factory entrance off of 78th Avenue, which is now closed off at Knoxville Road from the east side. News 8 is unable to determine how far the closure goes on the other side of the road.

