MILAN, Ill. — The Village of Milan issued a boil order for three streets on the night of Saturday, October 18 after a water main break.

The order encompasses 24th Street, 25th Street, and an area of 10th Avenue East (also known as Andalusia, 78th Avenue, or Indian Bluff Road) between 24th and 29th streets.