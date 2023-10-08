'We're going to work everyday to earn your support' | Former vice president, current presidential candidate Mike Pence visits Davenport

The former vice president spoke at a private event held by the Scott County Republican Party.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the first time since announcing his candidacy for president, Mike Pence made a trip to Scott County.

On Thursday, the former vice president spoke at a private event hosted by Scott County Republican Party, discussing about issues he sees in the country.

"I want you to know that we're running for President because I think this country is in a lot of trouble," Pence said. "We know how to solve what ails America and that's with a new Republican leadership in the White House."

Pence was the eighth candidate to secure the required number of donors that qualifies him for the first republican presidential debate.

However, Pence is far behind in the polls with his former boss, Donald Trump, ahead in the polls. However, the former President has not decided whether he will be attending the debate in Milwaukee.

"I hope everybody shows up," Pence said. "I think now more than ever, we need to have a good debate in this party."

Pence alongside many other GOP candidates will be at the Iowa State Fair this weekend.

The Republican Presidential Debate will be held on August 23rd, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.