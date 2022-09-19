Former campaign staffer alleges Iowa Democratic candidate grabbed, kissed her

The police report redacted the name of the alleged harasser but references a current Mike Franken staffer. A Franken spokesperson said the allegations "are false."

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former campaign manager is alleging she experienced unwanted physical advances from an Iowa Democratic Candidate earlier this year.

According to a report filed with the Des Moines Police Department, Kimberley Strope-Boggus claimed back in March her and a democratic candidate went out for drinks.

While leaving, Strope-Boggus alleges that the candidate grabbed the collar of the vest she was wearing and kissed her on her mouth.

The police report redacted the name of the alleged harasser but named another staffer who currently works for democratic candidate Mike Franken.

Local 5 reached out to Franken's campaign for a comment on the allegations and received this response from a spokesperson:

"These allegations are false. The accusation was investigated by the Des Moines Police Department and the Polk County Attorney’s Office who found no wrongdoing and closed the case as unfounded.”