Mike Doi selected to serve as Galesburg's director of public works

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg has selected Mike Doi to serve as the new director of public works, a position that has been vacant since March.

Doi is an Illinois-licensed professional engineer with more than 30 years of experience in the public works field. Originally from St. Louis, he graduated from the University of Missouri-Colombia with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and is currently pursuing a master's degree at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Doi has multiple projects under his belt, including:

Implementing an automated water meter reading system

Implementing an automated refuse collection program

Agency reaccreditation through the American Public Works Association

Pavement management system

Disaster recovery efforts from an F4 tornado and major snowstorm

“I’m honored to have been selected as the Public Works Director for the City of Galesburg,” said Doi. “I look forward to learning more about the projects and priorities in Galesburg, as well as getting to know the Public Works staff and community.”

The position of public works director has gone unfilled since Public Works Director Wayne Carl retired in March. Mark Rothert served as interim public works director from the end of February to the beginning of May. Since then, Aaron Gavin has fulfilled the duties of city engineer and interim public works director.