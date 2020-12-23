MidAmerican to close downtown Moline customer office in January

MidAmerican Energy Company is closing their downtown Moline office on Jan. 29, 2021 to "provide more cost-effective customer service."

MOLINE, Ill. — A cost saving measure, MidAmerican is set to close their downtown Moline customer officer by the end of January.

MidAmerican Energy Company is closing their downtown Moline office on Jan. 29, 2021 to "provide more cost-effective customer service," Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman with the company told News 8.

Customer service is available 24/7 on the phone and online. The company is "exploring new options" but was unclear on what that would mean for customers.

The closing office will not lead to job losses, Greenwood said.

"In 2019 our customer offices processed 88,000 fewer payments than in 2016," Greenwood said.