Davenport man drowns in Mississippi River near Buffalo

BUFFALO, Iowa — On Monday, police identified the man who slipped and fell into the Mississippi River near Buffalo last Friday as 48-year-old Michael Eskridge of Davenport.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:18 p.m. Eskridge, who was boating in the area, lost his balance and fell into the river. His body was recovered at 9 p.m.

Police shared their condolences with the family of Eskridge and thanked surrounding agencies for their help in responding to the incident. Responding agencies included Buffalo Fire Department, Montpelier Fire Department, Muscatine Search and Rescue, Scott County Conservation, Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

