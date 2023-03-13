Metronet rolls out gigabit fiber optic internet to 4 Illinois QCA cities

After finalizing projects in the metro Quad Cities, the internet provider is bringing its high-speed service to surrounding communities.

SILVIS, Ill. — Metronet's high-speed fiber optic internet is spreading out of the major Quad Cities and into the surrounding smaller communities. according to a Monday news release.

The internet provider has now rolled out its signature fiber optic service to four cities immediately surrounding the QC metro area: Colona, Hampton, Milan and Silvis.

Residents and businesses in those towns now have access to the company's multi-gigabit high-speed internet — allowing for more reliable and higher-quality video conferences, streaming, gaming and online learning.

The move follows the rollout of Metronet service in all of the major Quad Cities, with completed projects in East Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf, alongside continuing work in Moline and Rock Island.

“As our multi-gigabit service is rolled out throughout our Illinois footprint, we are excited to witness the positive impact it will have on the communities we serve,” said Eric Vyncke, Metronet Regional Sales Manager. “With access to multi-gigabit speeds, customers throughout these communities and others to come will experience the online world with even more speed and ease, making them a great place to live and work.”

The company added that more communities around the area could see Metronet service upgrades in the coming months.