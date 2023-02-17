Metronet declares East Moline a 'Certified Gigabit City'

Another Quad City has been certified 'gigabit' by Metronet; most of East Moline now has access to fiber optic internet and the high speed that comes with it.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Monday evening.

East Moline is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October 2022 and Bettendorf's later in November.

The internet provider declares the certifications after a majority of a city's residents and businesses are able to access the company's gigabit-speed (1,000 megabytes per second) fiber optic internet service.

Metronet took hold in Davenport in 2019, going on to build over 980 million miles of fiber optic cable in just that city alone. Since then, it has spread out into the other Quad Cities, including an ongoing rollout in Moline.

The declaration will be made official at the Feb. 20 East Moline City Council meeting.