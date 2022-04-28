Jared Cheline has been part of the car restoration program for the last two years. Now, he's preparing for a career as a mechanic.

ALEDO, Ill. — A group of Mercer County High School students is restoring old cars.

It's part of preparing the students for life working in the trades, and when you're rebuilding a car, you need to have the right tools.

"Just like a LEGO set, except more dangerous," said Jared Cheline.

Cheline is a senior at Mercer County High School in Aledo, and he has been part of the car restoration program there for the last two years. The program has been available to students and community members for the past five years.

"There's a lot of pride knowing you and your friends worked on this car," Cheline said.

The group is self-sustaining. The students sell raffle tickets each year for each car, and a winner takes the car home after the town's car show. One volunteer said the group needs to sell about $20,000 worth of $10 raffle tickets to cover the parts for each project.

Cheline and his classmates are currently working to restore a 1978 El Camino before it is raffled off at the Aledo Antique Car Show this August.

The students also restored a 1997 Corvette in years past.

"It's definitely an expensive hobby, nothing cheap about it," said Nick Seefeld.

Seefeld is one of the organizers of Aledo's car show. He helped create a toolbox, which for the first time is given to a Mercer County High School senior pursuing a career in the trades.

"There's a thousand dollars worth of tools here that they're being given that they don't have to go out and buy to go to school," Seefeld said.

Aaron Heartt, the program's advisor and the vocational director at Mercer County High School, knows how much that toolbox will help.

"He showed me his tool list today and many of the tools in this box are gonna get crossed off the list for him," Heartt said.

The recipient, though, put in his time.

"This thousand-dollar valued toolbox is gonna go to a gentleman, spent the last two years, worked very very hard on the '68 Mustang project we did, the current '78 El Camino project, all the tickets and everything that's been sold, Mr. Jared Cheline," Heartt said as he presented the toolbox to Cheline.

Now Cheline has the right tools for his job.