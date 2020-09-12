Mercer County sees smaller turnout than expected at testing site as the health department prepares for vaccine distribution

Nearly 150 people were tested at the state mobile testing site Tuesday, which local health officials say is about average for the area.

ALEDO, Ill — In the last hour of drive-thru testing this afternoon, there were still some people rolling through. 147 tests were self-administered in Aledo, drivers doing it themselves and handing it off to the team contracted through the state.

"The testing today went very well," Mercer County Health Department Public Health Administrator Carla Ewing says. "We're thankful for the state mobile testing because that helps us in rural communities get a great snapshot at what is truly going on."

Ewing says the number of tests done Tuesday is about average for the state mobile testing sites that come into town. She says she was surprised to not see a bigger turnout.

"I really thought we would have more because of the holiday, even though we are several days past that," Ewing says. "We do know regionally we've had these sites available."

But as the site continued taking tests, Ewing is waiting for another state-run testing site to open soon, as right now the county is seeing one of the highest seven-day rolling average positivity rates in the region.

"We want to get them here as often as we can because that helps us with our rolling positivity (rate)," Ewing says.

Mercer County is not one of the 50 counties in Illinois to get the first rollout of vaccines, but the health department is preparing for community distribution when it's ready.

"It will probably be a drive-thru process -- that's what we're initially looking at, just because of weather and that kind of thing," Ewing says.

She says she hopes the community stays safe and smart until then.

"I think some reality is setting in and I'm hoping people will do the right, cautious thing and just protect each other," Ewing says.