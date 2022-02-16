Mercer County School District votes down New Boston, Apollo Elementary School merger

The district voted to make improvements to New Boston and Apollo elementary schools rather than combining the two.

ALEDO, Ill. — A proposal to combine two elementary schools in the Mercer County School District was voted down Wednesday, Feb. 16.

According to a Facebook post from WRMJ Radio, both New Boston and Apollo Elementary School will get "improvements" instead of merging the two schools together.

The district was previously considering shutting down New Boston and Apollo and moving into a bigger, combined school in Joy, Illinois.

Wednesday night's decision comes after several parents voiced their opinions on the potential merger at a school board meeting on Jan. 19.

"(Can we) continue to increase enrollment or at least keep it steady rather than try to hurt enrollment by moving this to Joy and then hurting the communities and making them decrease?" one parent said in January.

In that January meeting, Mercer County School Board President Mike Bowns said there were still many questions surrounding the decision.