Mercado on Fifth prepares for another season

It's now the 7th year of Mercado on Fifth hosting its weekly market.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Friday marks the beginning of the 7th season of Mercado on Fifth. Co-founder Maria Ontiveros says the market has grown a lot since its first year.

"I think what has contributed to the growth is being able to help start over 60 businesses," Ontiveros said. "We want to provide opportunities for small and minority owned businesses, support their growth and also promote Hispanic culture and pride throughout the Quad Cities."

Down the road from Mercado sits Antojito's Mexicanos. Owner Alvaro Sanchez says opening the shop was his dream for the longest time.

"We got a chance to purchase the location a while back," Sanchez said. "We jumped on the opportunity and thankfully it's been well."

Antojito's Mexicanos serves a variety of Mexican snacks including candies, chips and ice cream, like mangonadas. The business has been open for three years, but this year will the be the first they will be apart of Mercado on Fifth.

"It's a big opportunity," Sanchez said. "I don't know how to describe it honestly, it's an amazing chance to get our name out there."

Sanchez added Mercado on Fifth also gives an opportunity to share the culture he grew up with.

"It's important we keep up with it," Sanchez said. "It's a good thing to keep up with it and make sure we can teach it to everyone and never lose that passion of being who we are. This is our story."