Mercado on Fifth launches free business workshops

The organization paired up with US bank after receiving a 50 thousand dollar grant for the workshops.

MOLINE, Ill. — Mercado on Fifth is taking on a brand new endeavor.

The organization best known for its Friday night market that showcases local vendors is doing even more to help those entrepreneurs.

Mercado on Fifth launched a free business workshop for both small business owners and aspiring business owners.

The organization partnered with US bank for the project.

"We received a grant from US bank and by way of that grant, we were able to develop a program, “ Mercado on Fifth director, Anamaria Rocha said. “Growing together to assist businesses in different ways outside of the incubator space that we have been providing."

The 50 thousand dollar grant allowed all the courses through the 8 week workshop to be free of charge.

“There are traditional courses that can be taken at a cost. This is free so this is a resource for people who maybe don't have the funds to pay for traditional classes. They will hopefully be able to take something away from these courses that they otherwise would not have had access to,” Rocha said.

The first workshop takes place on September 9th at the Esperanza Center in Moline.