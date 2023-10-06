Mercado on Fifth to host workshops preparing for Dia de los Muertos parade

Participants will learn how to apply catrina makeup, create a giant paper mache puppet and more.

MOLINE, Ill. — With Dia de los Muertos coming up soon, a local nonprofit is helping community members in the Quad Cities prepare for the festivities.

Mercado on Fifth will host a series of workshops leading up to the second annual Group O Dia de los Muertos parade.

The first workshop, which takes place on Oct. 9 and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will teach participants how to apply catrina makeup for the holiday. Attendees are asked to bring their own makeup kits and tabletop mirrors. Tickets can be purchased here.

The second workshop is a two-day event on Oct. 14 and 15, running from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Puppeteer Brant Bollman will teach participants how to create a paper mache mojiganga (a giant puppet) for the parade. This event is free, and walk-ins are welcome.

Finally, the third workshop will take place on Oct. 19 and runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. At this workshop, attendees will learn how to make festive skull cookies to share with friends and family during the holiday. Admission is $30, and you can grab tickets here.