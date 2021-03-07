Mental health and suicide awareness festival launches in the Quad Cities

QC 3V3 Jamz Feel Good Fest puts positive spin on mental health awareness.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The first annual "Feel Good Fest" puts a positive spin on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

QC 3V3 Jams Feel Good Fest features musical guests, as well as a basketball tournament, bouncy houses and prizes.

The festival paired with Life Connections Peer Recovery Services, Family Resources, Speak Out Against Suicide, Star Flower Clinic, King's Harvest Pet Rescue for the event.

Creator of the Feel Good Fest, Nicole Cruz, used her own money for the launch.

"I wanted to make it free for everybody, its not something I'm trying to make a profit off of. I just want everyone to come down have a good time. Right now so much is going on in the world we just need to forget about it," Cruz said.

The event currently needs 10 more teams for its Saturday's basketball tournament and will start again Saturday morning with a first responder parade.