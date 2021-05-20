Mel Foster donating $100,000 and 1000 service hours to local organizations

The area real estate company has selected 20 charities to be the 2021 recipients its tradition of community support

Area real estate company Mel Foster has announced its continuation of traditional community support with a donation of $100,000 and 1000 service hours to local organizations.

The company announced in a Thursday, May 20 press release it has selected 20 organizations to receive the gifts for its 2021 charity effort.

One such charity chosen by the company is the John Deere Classic Platinum Tee Club, which is getting $10,000 from Mel Foster. The John Deere Foundation is following suit and making an equal donation, brining to total received by the JDC up to $20,000.

Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic Tournament Director, said, “We are so honored to be included in Mel Foster Co.’s generous charity initiative. The $10,000 they are donating to the John Deere Classic will make it possible for every organization that participates in our Birdies for Charity Program to get at least a 5% bonus. It is a real reminder of how important Mel Foster Co. is to our community, and we are thrilled to celebrate their 100th anniversary the same year we celebrate our 50th.”

In addition, Mel Foster staff and agents pledge to give 1000 hours of their time to volunteer their service for the charities.

“Not only do we see the generosity of our agents and staff when they fill a box with coats, food or school supplies, we see it throughout the community when they give their time to volunteer. It’s heartwarming to see how much they care and what a difference they make," says Lynsey Engels, president, Real Estate Brokerage at Mel Foster.