The health information station is set up at 4 Sher Cut & Style in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Anyone in need of a beard trim or a haircut can now get something a little extra at 4 Sher Cut & Style. It's called Medicine in the Barbershop, which is a health information station to serve local African-American men.

"It means a lot because it gets communication about health in the community," Owner and Barber Sherwin Robinson Sr. says. "It gets out conversations from men, who rarely talk about health."

Robinson Sr. says there's many reasons why men may not share what they're going though.

"I can't speak for every man, but for the men coming into the barbershop, I think a lot of it is you want to be strong," he says. "(Or you) don't want to know, don't want surgery or medicine and the trust factor."

Robinson Sr. also says that men from low income communities may have trouble speaking up as well, and he says everyone in his barbershop may not speak up because they're scared of dying.

"When we talk in the barbershop, that's one of the key things we have in common," he says. "We want to live longer and find out the things that interfere with our health so we can get it taken care of and do things that help us live longer."

Daniel Joiner is the Diversity and Community Impact Officer with UnityPoint Health - Trinity, and he says it's important to meet the Black community where they're at to address the issues they go through.

"There's definitely health disparities when it comes to the African-American community," Joiner says. "We know through research and work we've done that diabetes and heart disease are prevalent in the community."

The health information station includes an iPad and other resources to learn more about those diseases and other health-related topics. There's also tools to learn how to measure blood pressure and do hands-on CPR. People can also get referrals here for insurance and healthcare provider information.

"The communication and atmosphere has shaped up to make us feel more equipped and empowered," Robinson Sr. says. "The conversation piece has been really, really positive."