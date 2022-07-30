5 hospitalized for race-related injuries during Bix, medics say

Just shy of 10,000 runners took part in the annual Bix 7 race. Five of them were transported to Genesis hospitals.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Approximately 9,960 runners took to the streets of downtown Davenport for the 48th annual Bix 7 on Saturday morning, July 30.

With thousands of runners and spectators lining their route, there was the potential for many race- and heat-related injuries.

“The number of people that attend and run in the Bix 7 has all the ingredients for a disaster scenario when the weather is typically hot and the humidity is high,” MEDIC EMS Executive Director Linda Frederiksen said in a news release.

Prepared for a heavy call volume, 19 ambulances and one paramedic bike team lined the Bix course on Saturday.

"With the help of Davenport Fire, Durant Ambulance, Advanced Medical Transport and Genesis Ambulance," Frederiksen said, "we were ready to respond and transport all patients in a timely manner."

MEDIC EMS responded to nine incidents along the race course, but only five patients were transported to Genesis East and West for medical treatment. All of the patients were Bix runners.

Medics responded to an additional 12 dispatches during the race that weren't race-related.