Mediapolis man trying to 'scare' residents charged for intimidation with a firearm

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Des Moines County deputies responded to a shots fired call on Mediapolis Road, just outside Mediapolis.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies spoke with a complainant who said they heard a shotgun fired outside of their home. They added that they saw a blue truck drive off.

The complainant provided police with a suspect and named Christopher Vargason, 28, of Mediapolis. The person who made the call believed Vargason was trying to shoot at them or the residence, according to the release.

After locating Vargason and speaking with him, deputies learned that the suspect did fire a shotgun outside the residence. He shot it into the air "in an attempt to scare them," according to the release.

Vargason was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony, along with reckless use of a firearm, which is a simple misdemeanor.