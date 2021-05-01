Mediapolis house fire leaves one person dead

A fire that engulfed an entire Mediapolis, Iowa left one person dead Sunday evening.

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — An unidentified person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Mediapolis Sunday evening.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:04 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, they and the Mediapolis Fire Department responded to a fire in the 10000 block of Center Street.

Authorities arrived at the scene to discover a residence that was fully engulfed in flames. During the firefighting process, crews located an unidentified person in the house who was found to be deceased.

An autopsy has been scheduled for the victim, who has remained unnamed.