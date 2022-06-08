x
Mediacom internet outage scheduled for early Thursday in Scott, Clinton, and Jackson counties

Work crews will be disconnecting the network cables on the old I-74 bridge overnight Thursday. Customers can expect the outage to last from midnight to 6 a.m.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Many Mediacom customers on the Iowa side of the Mississippi will see an internet outage in the early hours of Thursday, June 9 due to infrastructure work.

According to a Mediacom news release, workers are scheduled to disconnect the network fiber cables on the old I-74 bridge on Thursday as part of the bridge's ongoing demolition process.

The work will necessitate an internet service interruption to Mediacom customers in Scott, Clinton, and Jackson County customers overnight. The outage will occur during the designated maintenance period of midnight to 6 a.m.

The work entails disconnecting the old cables and then splicing and activating temporary transport lines recently installed on the new I-74 bridge.

