Med-force helicopter joins Locks and Dam 14 safety drill

11 different safety agencies participated to practice water safety on Locks and Dam 14

PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa — A med-force helicopter joined ten other safety agencies to practice a safety drill at Locks and Dam 14.

One scenario involved a water rescue using a mannequin.

The mannequin was then transported to land where medic EMS transported it to the med-force helicopter.

Officials say that they do practice drills to assess their mistakes and avoid them in the future.

Rescuers have to use a stokes basket right now to rescue victims from the water. Since they are prohibited from getting in the water at this time while making rescues they are reworking this method to make the recovery of victims more effective and efficient.

Lockman Scott Kerker says it is all about working with each other to make sure they are on the same page.

"This was for them... for us to accomplish our drill and along with med-force to come and land their helicopter to get a better picture of where they would be landing if we did have an actual emergency."