McAlister's deli offering free lunch to Illinois students during school closure

Illinois parents may be worrying about getting their kids all their meals during the coronavirus-based school closure, but if you have a McAlister's Deli near you, you have one more option available to you.

The Atlanta-based deli chain , McAlister's, is offering free lunches to Illinois students while the state's schools are closed. Free lunch hours begin on Monday, March 16th, and will last through the school closure period. The lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Assistant Manager of the Moline McAlister's location, Jessica Vallejo comments on the rush of people that came to the store after the announcement, saying "People have been calling all day since the post went out, and they are just like, is this a thing, are you guys really doing it? And we want them to know, yes we are. We want them to come in and we want them to be able to enjoy something for lunch, and make sure they`re taken care of."