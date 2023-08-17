Mayor of Viola arrested for theft of government funds

Michael Lester was also charged with official misconduct.

VIOLA, Ill. — The current mayor of Viola, Ill. has been arrested for theft of government funds and official misconduct, according to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Michael A, Lester, 57, was arrested by Mercer County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Lester is being housed in the Mercer County Jail pending his first court appearance. There is no time or date listed on public court records as of this publishing.

Lester is listed as the current mayor of Viola on the village's website, leading a group of 5 other board members.