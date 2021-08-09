Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms issues Floatzilla challenge to Quad City mayors

The challenge is to see which city can get the most people registered for Floatzilla.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Floatzilla is in just over a week, and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms issued a challenge to Quad City mayors Monday to see who can get the most people registered for the event.

"I thought it was right for us, as host, to put this challenge out to the other cities, so I talked to the mayors and they all agreed to take this challenge on," Thoms said. "You got to have fun, and at the same time, have a little competition."

The city with the most people registered will win a trophy he said. The winner will be announced at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, the day of Floatzilla.

Floatzilla is the largest gathering of kayaks and canoes on the Mississippi River. Organizers hope this competition will help them get enough paddlers to break the world record for the largest float of canoes and kayaks. The current record is 3,150.

"Our biggest year has been 1,675," said River Action Program Manager, Noah Truesdell. "I'm hoping the mayor's challenge will increase local participation in the event and really bump our numbers up locally."

Participants are coming from 15 states this year, including four new ones: New York, Colorado, Kentucky and Texas.