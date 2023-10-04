Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center asking for donations for Period Action Day

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With Period Action Day approaching in just a few weeks, one Quad Cities organization is gearing up to mark the occasion appropriately.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is asking residents for donations of menstrual products. The donated items will then be given out to people who have financial barriers that limit their access to the items. The community center is looking for pads, tampons, single-wrapped cleansing wipes and menstrual cups. Donations can be dropped off at the community center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Officials with the community center said that additional menstrual product donations are also welcome throughout the rest of the year, as well.
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel