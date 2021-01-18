Martin Luther King Jr. Center says it's especially important to have memorial service this year

Between COVID and unrest throughout most of the U.S., the executive director of the center says it's even more important to continue the fight for equity.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — This year marks 53 years since Dr. King was assassinated. But his work still lives on.

And that's what the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island is focusing on Monday, Jan. 18. The center is hosting its 38th Annual Memorial Service.

The executive director says equity has changed and grown since Dr. King's time, but the work is still not done, and that's why it was so important to make this year's event happen even if it has to be virtual.

"It's very important now to show resiliency, that once again we're going to live without fear, without the uncertainty of the virus infecting us or our loved ones," Executive Director Jerry Jones says. "Considering what Dr. King faced loudly, relentlessly advocating for justice and equity, we can do no less as his namesake organization."

Jones says even though King's messages have been spread far and wide, it does not resonate with everyone.

"For me, personally, they ring loudly, clearly and importantly," he says. "But I also recognize they fall on deaf ears too many times. But I also take from his messages how the concept of equity has grown since his time, and this is important and likely would not have occurred without the work he put in before us."

Jones adds it's important to recognize equity isn't just about removing "superficial barriers" to equality.

"It's recognizing the impact of the barriers of injustice to crimes, over time, and how it affects us all. And then coming from that comprehensive holistic viewpoint to provide truly equitable equal ground so that we all can achieve the American dream."