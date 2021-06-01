Watch live at 2pm: Moline martial artist to do 828 push-ups and sit-ups in an hour

A martial artist from Moline is celebrating his birthday with a fitness challenge that aims to benefit local charities.

MOLINE, Ill. — A martial artist from Moline is celebrating his birthday with a fitness challenge that aims to benefit local charities.

John Morrow is turning 69 years old, but celebrating it in months, making it his 828th month birthday. For the Fitness Challenge, set to take place on Wednesday, January 6, Morrow will do 828 push-ups, 828 sit-ups, and 828 leg-lifts in one hour.

All of this hard work and determination will be to benefit the Children's Therapy Center, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Kids Against Hunger.

The challenge begins at 2 p.m. at Morrow's Academy of Martial Arts on 5th Avenue in Moline.

On his Facebook page, Morrow wrote that he had been getting ready for the challenge.