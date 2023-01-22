QC pro-choice groups speak out amid 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Local pro-choice groups gathered at the Rock Island Township building with several current and former area lawmakers on hand.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, multiple Quad City organizations band together to continue the fight for abortion rights.

Feminist organization "QC Now" and the Rock Island Democrats were part of the rally that took place at the Rock Island Township building. Around two dozen people were at the rally Saturday, Jan. 21. It included speaker Tracy Jones who said she lost her mother in 1971 after she was forced to continue with a pregnancy that risked her life.

"Even though Roe v. Wade was overturned last June, we are not just going to silently go back," Jones said. "We need to keep moving forward despite what happened last June."

Former Iowa State Representative Phyllis Thede was also in attendance while urging the importance of staying connected on the issue.

"We have a chance to keep talking to people, and I am going to ask that all of you do this," Thede said. "We have to talk hard, we have to talk real, and we got to be honest with people."

Event organizers said they will continue to host these rallies for reproductive rights even if they're the only one in attendance, and in their words, 'be the only candle lit in a dark room.'