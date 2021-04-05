Maria's Pizza in Colona to reopens after remodeling project

A local Colona staple is open again after water damage and a refurbishment closed it down.

COLONA, Ill. — Maria's Pizza in Colona, IL is back again after a remodeling project and the pandemic kept it closed down.

The small businesses was previously closed due to water damage from the apartments located above the restaurant building.

Luckily, Maria's Pizza was able to secure a well-timed loan from the CARES Act to aid in in the remodeling process.

The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, May 4 to commemorate the opening, even if dine-in service isn't quite available due to a current lack of furniture.

The owners say that the community's support before and during the pandemic, as well as through the refurbishment process, has been tremendous.