2 face hand, finger amputations from lighting off fireworks in Knox County, sheriff's office says

The accident happened in rural Maquon just before 2 p.m. on July 4.

MAQUON, Ill. — Two individuals are recovering following a fireworks accident that resulted in the amputations of fingers and a hand on the 4th of July, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bridgeport Rd. near Maquon. The sheriff's office didn't identify the victims by name but did say one is a 22-year-old from Maquon and the other is a 21-year-old from Galesburg.

Both individuals were transported to a nearby hospital via Life Flight for their injuries. The sheriff's office says their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office wants to remind everyone of the dangers of fireworks and to celebrate Independence Day safely.

Other responding agencies include London Mills Fire, Maquon Fire, Fulton County Sheriff's Office and the Farmington Police Department.